What does Godlessness do to a culture?
The True Home of the Men's Human Rights Movement
Max and friends participate in an online Marian retreat. Join their prayers in the following videos.
Public schools indoctrinate you and mis-educate you. If you’re a victim of the government/secular school system, what can you do to de-brainwash yourself from some of the propaganda–and how can you learn to think more clearly and independently yourself?
Books recommended:
Classical vs. Modern Education by Steve Turley
The Abolition of Man by C.S. Lewis (I have a video series commentary on this)
Awakening Wonder: A Classical Guide to Truth, Goodness, and Beauty by Steve Turley
Beauty for Truth’s Sake by Stratford Caldecott
Tending the Heart of Virtue: How Classic Stories Awaken a Child’s Moral Imagination by Vigen Guroian
“The Ethics of Elfland” by G.K. Chesterton (I have a commentary on this as well, Ever After: How to Overcome the Cynical Student through the Role of Wonder in Education)
Recovering the Lost Tools of Learning by Doug Wilson
DYSTOPIA (from Greek, dys topos, “bad place”): The opposite of a utopia, a dystopia is an imaginary society in fictional writing that represents, as M. H. Abrams puts it, “a very unpleasant imaginary world in which ominous tendencies of our present social, political, and technological order are projected in some disastrous future culmination” (Glossary 218). For instance, while a utopia presents readers with a place where all the citizens are happy and ruled by a virtuous, efficient, rational government, a dystopia presents readers with a world where all citizens are universally unhappy, manipulated, and repressed by a sinister, sadistic totalitarian state. This government exists at best to further its own power and at worst seeks actively to destroy its own citizens’ creativity, health, and happiness. Examples of fictional dystopias include Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, George Orwell’s 1984, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and Ursula Le Guin’s The Dispossessed.
Tyler Preston wants to give rationalizations for his Atheism Victim Narrative, which is exactly like the Feminist Victim Narrative. It posits a phony claim that he and everyone else is somehow victims to the big bad Christians–and that anything he says or does to hurt or abuse or lie about Christians is therefore OK. Tonight we take this guy on and try to correct he and his hateful fans’s erroneous assertions.
Transhumanism, for or against? Max Kolbe aka Dean Esmay expresses his views on the subject.
We don’t always get along with The Distributist, who doesn’t like our abrasive style, but we’ve had about enough of lying blowhards like DarkMatter2552, and in reality, with his lies, Dark Matter squelches important voices. Like most of the Atheist thug community he helped create.
Here’s time points we’ll try to hit:
3:13:10 – 3:13:39 (I forgot) 3:15:18 – 3:17:07 (“muh Bible, because muh believers!”) 3:17:30 – 3:19:32 (“muh religion gets in the way of truth!”) 3:21:54 – 3:22:27 (muh Science oppression!) 3:22:33 – 3:22:53 (“not saying the scientists of old were secret atheists, just saying they WOULD of been atheists”) 3:25:06 – 3:26:25 (“Well, Girodano Bruno may not of been killed for his science, but he was a scientist who just so happened to be killed!”) 3:26:54 – 3:27:39 (“I don’t approve of anybody being killed”) 3:28:13 – 3:29:15 (back to Galileo) 3:29:45 – 3:30:42 (“when you die, you die. nothing matters”) 3:33:15 – 3:34:33 (“Copernicus was just catering to the church”) 3:36:19 – 3:38:09 (muh religion interfering with science) 3:40:47 – 3:43:09 (revising history) 3:44:30 –3:45:25 (“I’m not saying atheists should get credit”) 3:46:25 – 3:47:06 (“muh atheism increasing because of education”) 3:47:38 – 3:49:22 (“I’m not a Communist”) 3:56:28 – 3:57:18 (more Christian-bashing) 3:57:43 – 3:58:15 (projecting)3:58:24 – 3:59:41 (the end)
Can you separate politics from religion? Max and John discuss.
Encounters with alien beings or things that seem like alien beings are back in the news and being discussed seriously again by “Skeptics.” One new voice in this: Think Anamolous.
We hate Creationist Debates. Hate, hate, hate them. Here we’ll discuss why.
